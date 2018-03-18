March Madness: Purdue holds off late rally from Butler

Here is a roundup of Sunday's action from the NCAA men's basketball tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Butler 73, Purdue 76

No.13 Marshall vs. No.5 West Virginia (9:40 p.m. ET)

SOUTH REGIONAL

No.7 Nevada vs. No.2 Cincinnati (6:10 p.m. ET)

No.16 UMBC vs. No.9 Kansas State (7:45 p.m. ET)

MIDWEST REGIONAL

No.11 Syracuse vs. No.3 Michigan State (2:40 p.m. ET)

No.5 Clemson vs. No.4 Auburn (7:10 p.m. ET)

WEST REGIONAL

No.7 Texas A&M vs. No.2 North Carolina (5:15 p.m. ET)

No.9 Florida State vs. No.1 Xavier (8:40 p.m. ET)

East

Purdue holds off Butler

Vincent Edwards scored 20 points and Dakota Mathias made a clutch 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left, helping second-seeded Purdue over 10th-seeded Butler hold on for a 76-73 win Sunday in the second round.

BIG TIME 👌 FOR PURDUE!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/XTUgcJknQi">pic.twitter.com/XTUgcJknQi</a> —@marchmadness

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 with less than 6 minutes left and had a shot to tie the game when they had the ball with 1.8 seconds left. Butler's Kamar Baldwin just missed a long 3-pointer that a game official said was released before the buzzer as he walked off the court.

Purdue overcame the loss of Isaac Haas by relying on redshirt freshman Matt Haarms, who made his first start in place of the injured senior standout.

The Boilermakers (30-6) will face Texas Tech (29-6) in the East Regional on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 in Boston.