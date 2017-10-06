Damian Lillard led Portland with 16 points and eight assists in 26 minutes as the Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 106-101 on Thursday night in pre-season action.

CJ McCollum added 15 points for Portland (1-1).

Kyle Lowry paced visiting Toronto (1-2) with 23 points and had six assists in 25 minutes.

