Bradley Beal scored a game-high 38 points and the Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 107-96 at Air Canada Centre on Sunday.

The Wizards (5-4) led by as many as 19 points for much of the first half.

The Raptors managed to cut the deficit down to three points after Demar DeRozan hit a three-point shot with 7:24 remaining in the fourth quarter but never held a lead at any point in the game.

Toronto (5-4) struggled to get into a rhythm after the opening tipoff. They were 5-19 from the field (26 per cent) after the opening quarter and trailed the Wizards 32-17.

The first quarter point total was Toronto's lowest offensively this season.

DeRozan led the scoring for the Raptors with 26 points.

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey expected his team could be in for a long night, given his team had just completed a season-high six-game road trip.

"This is the toughest game, the scariest game, just because of energy level, time changes," Casey said before the game. "The energy level, feeling sorry for ourselves, saying 'oh we're a little tired,' or whatever, that's what we've got to fight."

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry was ejected from the game with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter after picking up back-to-back technical fouls for arguing calls.

Lowry recorded just two points, both coming from the foul line.

Toronto was forced to rely on their depth for the remainder of the game. Thirty-six of Toronto's 96 points came off the bench.