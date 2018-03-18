Raptors' 11-game winning streak halted by Thunder

Russell Westbrook scored 37 points and recorded his 102nd career triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat Toronto 132-125 and snap the Raptors' franchise-record-tying run of consecutive wins at 11 Sunday.

Westbrook had 14 assists and 13 rebounds for 23rd triple-double of the season. Only Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) have more triple-doubles.

Oklahoma City is 18-5 this season when Westbrook registers a triple-double.

Six Raptors scored in double figures led by DeMar DeRozan's 24 points. The Raptors star was ejected with 8.1 seconds left after getting a second technical. Serge Ibaka and coach Dwane Casey were also ejected as Toronto lost its cool at the officiating.

Kyle Lowry fouled out of the game with 22 points with 3:16 remaining.

Security escorted the officials of the floor as the crowd booed. Casey said he would make his complaints about the officiating through the proper channels.

DeRozan furious with refs

"Man, they need to do something," DeRozan said of the officiating. "Because it's not just us, it's every game. But tonight? Come on, man. That can't happen. That can't happen."

Steven Adams had 25 points, two short of his career high. The Thunder big man did it despite having to go to the locker-room briefly in the third quarter after taking an Ibaka knee to the groin area as the Raptors forward drove the basket.

Toronto led 98-97 after a back-and-forward third quarter, setting the stage for a dramatic fourth that saw the teams trade leads. A thundering dunk by Raptors birthday boy C.J. Miles raised the roof early in the quarter, as did a Pascal Siakam one-hander.

Tied at 123-123 with 69 seconds remaining, Paul George hit two free throws. DeRozan fed Delon Wright for a bucket to tie it but Westbrook restored the lead.

'He smacked me'

DeRozan screamed for a foul on a missed shot and Westbrook scored again to make it a four-point lead. Rubbing salt in the would, DeRozan was called for a technical that made it 130-125. A second technical and ejection soon followed.

"He smacked me," DeRozan said with feeling of the missed call. "He tried to smack me because I had a layup. Period. I got fouled."

The Raptors had matched the franchise record with their 11th straight win, a 122-155 overtime triumph over Dallas on Friday night. Toronto set the mark Jan. 6 to Jan. 20 in 2016.

The Thunder arrived on a five-game winning streak, which included victories over four teams currently out of the playoff picture. Oklahoma City had won eight of its previous 10.

Toronto lost 124-107 when the two teams played at Oklahoma City on Dec. 27. The Raptors have gone 29-8 since.

Sunday's game saw OKC's Carmelo Anthony pass Reggie Miller (25,279 points) to stand 19th on the league's all-time scoring list.