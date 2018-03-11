Raptors roll over Knicks for 8th-straight win

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 and the Toronto Raptors kept right on rolling after a big win two nights earlier, beating the New York Knicks 132-106 on Sunday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

The Raptors had no letdown after edging the NBA-leading Houston Rockets on Friday in a matchup of the No. 1 teams in each conference, leading much of the game even with All-Star DeMar DeRozan shooting just 4 for 16 for nine points.

But seven Raptors finished in double figures in Toronto's 15th win in 16 games. The Raptors fell one point shy of their highest total of the season, set in a victory over Cleveland on Jan. 11.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 and Luke Kornet had 18 as the Knicks dropped their seventh straight game and 15th in the last 16.

Coach Dwane Casey talked to the Raptors in the morning about this being a trap game, warning them to forget about the win over Houston and to ignore the Knicks' record.

But none of that, or the early start time, slowed Toronto, which shot 50.5 per cent.

The Raptors got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from CJ Miles to lead 32-27 after one, then one from Malcolm Miller at the half to make it 65-57. And when New York got within seven late in the third quarter, the Raptors closed the period with an 11-2 run to take a 102-86 cushion to the fourth.