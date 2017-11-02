Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson could be out for a month because of a strained left calf.
The Brampton, Ont., native was injured in the second quarter of Wednesday night's loss to Indiana and left Quicken Loans Arena on crutches. The team said he had an MRI on Thursday and is projected to return in three to four weeks.
The injury is the latest blow to the Cavs, who have lost four straight and are just 3-5 this season. Cleveland has had its share of injuries, but the bigger issue has been defence for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.
Thompson had been coming off the bench, with Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue juggling lineups and trying to mesh many new players. Lue has already used five different starting lineups.
Thompson played in a franchise record 447 consecutive games before a thumb injury ended his streak on April 5.
