Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is heading to the NBA All-Star Game — this time as a starter.

He is the fourth Raptors player to be named a starter after Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry. In 2001 Antonio Davis also represented the Raptors as a starter, but as an injury replacement for Theo Ratliff.

It will be DeRozan's third appearance in the game ( 2014, 2016.

He is second in scoring among Eastern Conference players at just over 28 points per game, and has averaged five rebounds and four assists.

The game will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

Joining DeRozan in the East are Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chicago's Jimmy Butler.

The West starters are Golden State's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston's James Harden, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans' Anthony Davis.

New fan voting system

Curry and Houston's Harden beat out Russell Westbrook for the two Western Conference backcourt spots in the new voting system that included players and media for the first time this season.

Fan voting accounted for 50 per cent in the new system, while current players and a media panel each made up 25 percent.

The NBA will announce the game's reserve players on Jan. 26.