Dribbling through an opponent's legs is one thing, but to actually go through a player's legs is something you probably don't see too often.
That's exactly what Nate Robinson did against Raptors 905 centre Edy Tavares, who just so happens to be seven-foot-two.
We've seen this before from @nate_robinson! pic.twitter.com/OUb2DJMKDp—
@NBA
Robinson, a three-time NBA slam dunk champion listed at 5-9", saw this as the most logical way to break a double team while playing for the Delaware 87ers on Saturday.
The move paid off as Robinson, who has 11 years of NBA experience, was able to draw a foul as a result of his efforts — and possibly grab the attention of NBA teams in need of backcourt help.
Raptors 905 went on to win 110-96.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.