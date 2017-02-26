Dribbling through an opponent's legs is one thing, but to actually go through a player's legs is something you probably don't see too often.

That's exactly what Nate Robinson did against Raptors 905 centre Edy Tavares, who just so happens to be seven-foot-two.

We've seen this before from @nate_robinson! pic.twitter.com/OUb2DJMKDp — @NBA

Robinson, a three-time NBA slam dunk champion listed at 5-9", saw this as the most logical way to break a double team while playing for the Delaware 87ers on Saturday.

The move paid off as Robinson, who has 11 years of NBA experience, was able to draw a foul as a result of his efforts — and possibly grab the attention of NBA teams in need of backcourt help.

Raptors 905 went on to win 110-96.