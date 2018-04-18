Jaylen Brown pours in 30 as Celtics roll over Bucks in Game 2

Jaylen Brown had a playoff career-high 30 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away into second half to earn a 120-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Terry Rozier added 23 points for Boston, which took a 2-0 series lead in the first-round matchup. Game 3 is set for Friday in Milwaukee.

The Celtics led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee got as close as 107-97 with 4:13 to play. But the Celtics responded with an 11-2 run, capped by a banked in 3-pointer by Brown to push their lead back up to 118-99.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.

Turnovers were an issue for the second straight game for Milwaukee. The Bucks finished with 15, leading to 21 Boston points. They also shot just 41 per cent from the free-throw line (7 of 17).

The Celtics bench came up big, outscoring their Milwaukee counterparts 41-25. Marcus Morris led Boston's reserves with 18 points.

Boston led by as many as 13 in the first half, taking advantage of 10 Milwaukee turnovers.

Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in the opening 24 minutes. He had his way on the inside, connecting on 8 of his 9 shots from the field.

Pelicans top Blazers

Jrue Holiday had a career playoff-high 33 points and the New Orleans Pelicans took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-102 victory on Tuesday night.

Rajon Rondo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Pelicans, who host the Blazers on Thursday as the series shifts to New Orleans. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

CJ McCollum, who struggled with backcourt teammate Damian Lillard in the opener, rebounded with 22 points to lead the Blazers.

Portland trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter but Lillard hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw to tie the game at 93 with 7:31 left. Holiday's pull-up jumper and Rondo's driving layup kept the Blazers from pulling ahead.

Maurice Harkless dunked and Al-Farouq Aminu had a layup to re-tie the game at 97. After Holiday's hook shot, Harkless made a 3-pointer to give Portland a 100-99 lead and the Blazers never looked back.