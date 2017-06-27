Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honoured with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show.
A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand's account reads: "Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too ... keep going!" Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.
The Oklahoma City Thunder also shared a video tribute to Westbrook from Swift. The singer joked that she was the one who taught Westbrook basketball and that Westbrook gave her the idea for her hit song "Shake It Off." She later acknowledged that the pair had never met.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.