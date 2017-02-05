Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.

Playing again without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, the slumping Raptors ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas led them with 22 points.

Already feeling ill, Lowry needed four stitches after cutting his right forearm on a camera mounted to the basket stanchion. But he played 40 minutes without much backup support, with Fred VanVleet shooting 2 for 10 from the field and Cory Joseph not playing at all.

Terrence Ross had 17 points for the Raptors, who swept the season series and extended their longest winning streak ever against the Nets to eight.

Brook Lopez scored 20 for the Nets, who have lost nine in a row overall and 12 straight at home, where they haven't won in 2017.

Brooklyn cut a 17-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter but Lowry soon took over, throwing a lob to Valanciunas for a basket, making a pair of free throws and then finding DeMarre Carroll for a basket that pushed the lead back into double digits at 92-82.

DeRozan has missed seven of the last eight games because of right ankle injuries, and coach Dwane Casey said it was difficult for the Raptors to play without their closer. But Lowry, also an All-Star, was good enough in this one as Toronto snapped a five-game road losing streak.