Multi-award winning Kobe Bryant in Oscar mix
Retired Lakers' star nominated in animated short category for 'Dear Basketball'
Does Kobe Bryant need another trophy? He might get one — at the Oscars.
Bryant, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star, was nominated in the animated short category for Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote in 2015 announcing his impending retirement from basketball. He was nominated along with veteran Disney animator Glen Keane.
What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAcademy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAcademy</a> deemed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DearBasketball</a> worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of <a href="https://twitter.com/GlenKeanePrd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlenKeanePrd</a> & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OscarNoms?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OscarNoms</a> <a href="https://t.co/M2joyk9D1V">pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V</a>—@kobebryant
Bryant's poem begins: "Dear Basketball, from the moment I started rolling my dad's tube socks, and shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum, I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you."
It reflects on how time is running out. "I can't love you obsessively for much longer," it says. "This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind. But my body knows it's time to say goodbye."
It ends by counting down the final five seconds on a game clock. Bryant, 39, a five-time NBA champion, played 20 seasons with the Lakers before retiring last year.
