Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help Milwaukee overcome Lonzo Ball's triple-double in the Bucks' 98-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double when he had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. At 20 years and 15 days, he bested LeBron James by four days to become the youngest to accomplish the feat.

Lonzo Ball is the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/g4BgBW7dNr — @ESPNStatsInfo

Milwaukee used a 9-2 run at the end of the third quarter to grab a 77-67 lead.

The Bucks maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the fourth. After the Lakers pulled within seven with just over five minutes left, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk while being fouled. He made the free throw to grow the Bucks' lead back to 10 points. He followed with a twisting layup on the next possession as the Bucks gained control.

Ball had 11 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the half. He made just three of 12 shots in a loss at Washington on Thursday, but finished 7-for-12 and made 3-of-5 shots from three-point range against the Bucks.

At 20 yrs & 15 days, Lonzo Ball becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double!



19 PTS - 13 ASTS - 12 REBS#NBARooks pic.twitter.com/z8PYjAag39 — @NBA

Trailing 34-28 in the second quarter, Lakers used a 13-2 run to go up 41-36. The Bucks responded and a late basket by Khris Middleton gave Milwaukee a 51-49 lead at the half.