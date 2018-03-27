Skip to Main Content
LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA draft: report

LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA draft: report

LiAngelo Ball has submitted the early-entry paperwork to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports.

19-year-old leads 1st-division Lithuanian league with 15.7 points per game

Field Level Media ·
LiAngelo Ball will work out for several NBA teams and take part in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Florida in May, according to his agent. (Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press)
comments

LiAngelo Ball has submitted the early-entry paperwork to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports.

Ball, 19, has been playing professionally for Vytautas in Lithuania this season after being suspended indefinitely by UCLA following a shoplifting incident in China last year.

His younger brother, 16-year-old LaMelo, and father LaVar have been overseas with him. Older brother Lonzo, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, is the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball will work out for several NBA teams and take part in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Florida in May, according to his agent.

Even before he got in trouble at UCLA, the middle Ball wasn't considered a top prospect in this year's draft. His stock might have improved overseas, though, as he's averaged a league-leading 15.7 points while hitting 45 per cent of his shots from 3-point range in nine first-division Lithuanian league games for Vytautas.

LaVar Ball has previously predicted all three of his sons will be playing for the Lakers in 2020, telling a reporter in January, "'Gelo will be this year."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us