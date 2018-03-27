LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA draft: report

LiAngelo Ball has submitted the early-entry paperwork to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports.

Ball, 19, has been playing professionally for Vytautas in Lithuania this season after being suspended indefinitely by UCLA following a shoplifting incident in China last year.

His younger brother, 16-year-old LaMelo, and father LaVar have been overseas with him. Older brother Lonzo, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, is the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball will work out for several NBA teams and take part in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Florida in May, according to his agent.

LiAngelo Ball participating in the <a href="https://twitter.com/ProBBallCombine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProBBallCombine</a> this year. One of many highly touted prospects coming to IMG in May. <a href="https://t.co/Y1od2ywPU9">pic.twitter.com/Y1od2ywPU9</a> —@codywright7

Even before he got in trouble at UCLA, the middle Ball wasn't considered a top prospect in this year's draft. His stock might have improved overseas, though, as he's averaged a league-leading 15.7 points while hitting 45 per cent of his shots from 3-point range in nine first-division Lithuanian league games for Vytautas.

LaVar Ball has previously predicted all three of his sons will be playing for the Lakers in 2020, telling a reporter in January, "'Gelo will be this year."