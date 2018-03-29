LeBron matches Jordan's record of 866 consecutive games with 10 points
33-year-old Cavalier star began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007
LeBron James has tied one of Michael Jordan's most impressive records with his 866th consecutive game with at least 10 points.
James matched Jordan's 17-year-old mark Wednesday night against the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets when he scored on a powerful alley-oop dunk on a pass from J.R. Smith in the second quarter.
The 33-year-old James began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007. He can break Jordan's record Friday night when the Cavaliers host the New Orleans Pelicans.
James' accomplishments are often compared to those of Jordan, who many still believe is the greatest NBA player ever.
Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew said before the game that it is a "phenomenal accomplishment," but added "there will be more records down the road that he will be breaking. ... if he continues to produce the numbers that he has been producing."
Jordan set his streak from 1986-2001.
