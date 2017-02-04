LeBron James became the youngest player to surpass 28,000 points after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their seventh straight win at Madison Square Garden.
James, 32, is now eighth on the all-time scoring list, only a few hundred points behind Shaquille O'Neal, who has 28,596 in seventh.
James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cavs beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night.
With this basket, #LeBronJames became the youngest player to reach 28,000 career points! Congrats, King.#DefendTheLand #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/SE2qL7Iw5b—
@NBA
The Cavaliers won for the ninth straight time against the Knicks and didn't even need Kyrie Irving, who didn't play because of right quadricep soreness.
Love was back after missing two games and showed why the NBA champions may have no reason to entertain the trade rumours involving him and Carmelo Anthony that surround the teams.
Brandon Jennings had 23 points and 10 assists in place of point guard Derrick Rose, who missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Anthony and Courtney Lee each added 17 points.
NBA scoring leaders
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 38,387
- Karl Malone - 36,928
- Kobe Bryant - 33,643
- Michael Jordan - 32,292
- Wilt Chamberlain - 31,419
- Dirk Nowitzki - 29,797
- Shaquille O'Neal - 28,596
- LeBron James - 28,020
