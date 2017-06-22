LaVar Ball just can't stop making bold claims on national television.
After his son Lonzo was selected second overall to his home team Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, it was a dream come true for the Ball family.
Lavar Ball: "My son will only play for the Lakers."—
@ironmikeluke
Just seconds after being drafted, the outspoken father made yet another over-confident statement about his son's potential.
LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year pic.twitter.com/tPNE7Ionvi—
@SportsLeakers
After adding that "Zeus and Jesus" told him Lonzo would go to the Lakers, the Twittersphere predictably erupted.
Lavar ball: "Lonzo taking them to the playoffs the first year"—
@Avo_NP
Lonzo: #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/lffGjZWCqD
Lavar Ball when the Lakers miss the playoffs pic.twitter.com/50SJGdZlR7—
@AlexKovalyak
Lavar Ball: —
@SidneyJonesIV
"Lonzo gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year."
I'm not hating, but show me lol.
But after being correct about where his son would end up getting drafted, some agreed LaVar was only speaking the truth.
LAVAR BALL: LONZO WILL AVERAGE A QUADRUPLE DOUBLE IN THE 2018 NBA FINALS!—
@Ethan_Booker
WENDY'S CASHIER: sir u need to be in a car to use the drive thru
Lavar Ball ain't told us a lie yet lmaooo . Playoffs good, lake show byke!! 😭😭😭—
@iNeeedMoneyy
