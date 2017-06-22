LaVar Ball just can't stop making bold claims on national television.

After his son Lonzo was selected second overall to his home team Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, it was a dream come true for the Ball family.

Lavar Ball: "My son will only play for the Lakers." — @ironmikeluke

Just seconds after being drafted, the outspoken father made yet another over-confident statement about his son's potential.

LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year pic.twitter.com/tPNE7Ionvi — @SportsLeakers

After adding that "Zeus and Jesus" told him Lonzo would go to the Lakers, the Twittersphere predictably erupted.

Lavar ball: "Lonzo taking them to the playoffs the first year"



Lonzo: #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/lffGjZWCqD — @Avo_NP

Lavar Ball when the Lakers miss the playoffs pic.twitter.com/50SJGdZlR7 — @AlexKovalyak

Lavar Ball:



"Lonzo gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year."



I'm not hating, but show me lol. — @SidneyJonesIV

But after being correct about where his son would end up getting drafted, some agreed LaVar was only speaking the truth.

LAVAR BALL: LONZO WILL AVERAGE A QUADRUPLE DOUBLE IN THE 2018 NBA FINALS!

WENDY'S CASHIER: sir u need to be in a car to use the drive thru — @Ethan_Booker