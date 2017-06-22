LaVar Ball just can't stop making bold claims on national television.

After his son Lonzo was selected second overall to his home team Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, it was a dream come true for the Ball family.

Just seconds after being drafted, the outspoken father made yet another over-confident statement about his son's potential. 

After adding that "Zeus and Jesus" told him Lonzo would go to the Lakers, the Twittersphere predictably erupted.

But after being correct about where his son would end up getting drafted, some agreed LaVar was only speaking the truth.