Kyle Lowry donates $1 million US to alma mater Villanova
Raptors guard will have locker room named after him
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will have a locker room named after him at his alma mater following a large donation to Villanova University.
Lowry and his wife Ayahna made a $1 million US commitment to Villanova on Sunday. The university is recognizing the gift by naming the men's basketball locker-room the "Kyle Lowry Men's Basketball Locker Room."
The donation is the largest single donation from a Villanova basketball alumnus.
Lowry, a three-time NBA all-star, played for the Wildcats from 2004-2006 before being selected in the draft that spring by the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 31-year-old is a Philadelphia native and his contribution will help The Pavilion, Villanova's athletic facility which is currently undergoing renovations.
The new locker room will feature 16 custom-made lockers, an audio system and a video system for dissecting game film.
