Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowly slammed American President Donald Trump's controversial executive order to close U.S. borders to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking with reporters following practice on Monday, the 30-year-old Philadelphia native didn't hold back his disgust toward Trump's recent travel ban.

WARNING: Clip below contains explicit language

Kyle Lowry's thoughts on the #MuslimBan: "Personally I think it's bullshit."



Reporter: "Wanna try that again without swearing?"



"No." pic.twitter.com/waEBi6pHGJ — @Phil_Lewis_

"I think it's absolute bullshit," Lowry said. "Our country [the United States] is the home of the free. For that to happen, it's bullshit. I don't want to get too much into it but personally, I think it's bullshit."

When pressed to provide reporters with a "clean" version of his thoughts, Lowry remained blunt.

"No. Not at all...That's how I feel about it."

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order banning all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"It's a real bad situation," Lowry continued. "I bleed red, white and blue. I'm born and raised there. I've always been taught to treat everyone the same. It's a difficult time right now for my country. It's sad."

'This is mind-boggling'

Raptors president Masai Ujiri also took a firm stance against Trump's travel ban.

"I think it is just ridiculous what is going on out there [in the United States]," Ujiri told reporters on Monday.

"I just don't get it," the Nigerian-born executive exclaimed. "This mind-boggling. I'm a prime example of what opportunity is. Canada has given me opportunity. America gave me opportunity. America is giving my kids opportunity. That's what this world is about.

"We had plans to do a basketball camp in South Sudan," Ujiri explained. "I don't know. In Basketball Without Borders, we have kids that come from all over the world. So what does that mean? We are lying to those kids by giving them hope … we are outright lying to them now."