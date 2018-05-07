Knicks name David Fizdale as new head coach
Former Grizzlies boss hopes to revive sputtering franchise
David Fizdale has been hired as coach of the New York Knicks. He says he's hoping to "build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of."
The Knicks announced the hiring Monday after agreeing to terms with the former Memphis Grizzlies coach last week. They plan to introduce Fizdale at a news conference Tuesday.
OFFICIAL: Welcome to the family, Coach Fizdale. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>—@nyknicks
Fizdale went 50-51 with the Grizzlies, leading them to the post-season in his only full season before getting fired in November after clashing with star Marc Gasol. He becomes the 29th coach in franchise history, hoping to lead the Knicks out of what is now a five-year post-season drought.
He replaces Jeff Hornacek, who lasted two seasons in New York before getting fired hours after the season finale.
