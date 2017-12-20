Skip to Main Content
Canada's Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian confirm baby on way

Notifications

Canada's Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian confirm baby on way

Reality star Khloe Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, from Brampton, Ont. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.

First child for Cleveland Cavaliers star and reality TV personality

The Associated Press ·
Canadian NBA star Tristan Thompson and reality personality Khloe Kardashian confirmed Wednesday they are expecting a baby. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

The reality star confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, from Brampton, Ont. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.

The couple's pregnancy had been rumoured for months. 

The 33-year-old Kardashian said she is "thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one" and called the pregnancy "my greatest dream realized."

Kardashian is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West. Thompson, 26, plays centre-forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe Kardashian said in her post Wednesday that they intentionally kept the news quiet so they could "enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us