Kevin Love out for Game 7 vs. Celtics with concussion-like symptoms
Cavaliers all-star forward has suffered at least 2 other known concussions during career
Cleveland Cavaliers all-star forward Kevin Love will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Boston on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET) with a concussion.
The team said Saturday that Love, who bashed heads with Boston rookie Jayson Tatum in the first half of Cleveland's Game 6 win on Friday night, experienced concussion-like symptoms before the team's flight and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Just minutes before the team announced Love's status, coach Tyronn Lue said he was still being evaluated.
Love was kept out of the second half of Cleveland's 109-99 victory as a precaution after he and Tatum accidentally knocked heads. Love has suffered at least two other known concussions in his career.
The Cavaliers were able to overcome the loss of Love, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as LeBron James scored 46 and Cleveland got solid contributions from George Hill, Jeff Green and others.
