Jimmy Butler gives new meaning to the phrase "my phone blew up."

The all-star forward, recently traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was introduced Thursday at a press conference at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

But when criticism of his leadership in Chicago was brought up, Butler said he sas happy to meet any criticism head on, and offered anyone with a beef to give him a call:

 

Let's just say many took him up on his offer:

But while many calls went to voicemail, give Butler credit for making the offer legit:

Of course, not everyone heard the number right, which led to a bit of frustration for this guy:

And while we applaud Butler's availability, we suspect by the end of the day he might be having some regrets: