Jimmy Butler gives new meaning to the phrase "my phone blew up."
The all-star forward, recently traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was introduced Thursday at a press conference at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.
But when criticism of his leadership in Chicago was brought up, Butler said he sas happy to meet any criticism head on, and offered anyone with a beef to give him a call:
.@Timberwolves Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number at his introductory press conference & told his critics to call him directly. pic.twitter.com/LGTy82GSfJ—
@NBATV
Let's just say many took him up on his offer:
this is the voicemail you get when you call the number jimmy butler gave out at his press conference pic.twitter.com/2pXIBQbRfS—
@iamjoonlee
But while many calls went to voicemail, give Butler credit for making the offer legit:
So Jimmy Butler is actually taking facetime calls from randoms right now. pic.twitter.com/2kLclvpJEz—
@Howsito
Of course, not everyone heard the number right, which led to a bit of frustration for this guy:
Yo, someone tell @JimmyButler to stop giving out my number 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/XVblM6HyVv—
@adonis_dees
And while we applaud Butler's availability, we suspect by the end of the day he might be having some regrets:
Jimmy Butler by next week...if not later tonight: pic.twitter.com/FFZ39itbfB—
@Eric__Smith
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.