Jimmy Butler gives new meaning to the phrase "my phone blew up."

The all-star forward, recently traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was introduced Thursday at a press conference at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

But when criticism of his leadership in Chicago was brought up, Butler said he sas happy to meet any criticism head on, and offered anyone with a beef to give him a call:

.@Timberwolves Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number at his introductory press conference & told his critics to call him directly. pic.twitter.com/LGTy82GSfJ — @NBATV

Let's just say many took him up on his offer:

this is the voicemail you get when you call the number jimmy butler gave out at his press conference pic.twitter.com/2pXIBQbRfS — @iamjoonlee

But while many calls went to voicemail, give Butler credit for making the offer legit:

So Jimmy Butler is actually taking facetime calls from randoms right now. pic.twitter.com/2kLclvpJEz — @Howsito

Of course, not everyone heard the number right, which led to a bit of frustration for this guy:

Yo, someone tell @JimmyButler to stop giving out my number 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XVblM6HyVv — @adonis_dees

And while we applaud Butler's availability, we suspect by the end of the day he might be having some regrets: