Toronto Raptors forward Jared Sullinger will make his first regular-season appearance for the team tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers.
Jared Sullinger will make his @Raptors debut tonight. He will see limited minutes returning from preseason left foot surgery. #rtz—
Sullinger has yet to play this season after he had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Oct. 24.
The procedure was a preventative measure to alleviate symptomatic stress reactions after he injured himself in Toronto's first pre-season game of the year.
The Raptors signed Sullinger as a free agent July 14. The four-year veteran has averaged 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 24.9 minutes in 258 regular season games with Boston.
