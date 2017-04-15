NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister has died in a one-car accident.
The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m.
The police report said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.
We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family.—
@celtics
Isaiah Thomas is a high-scoring guard for the Boston Celtics. From Tacoma, he played at Curtis High School and the University of Washington.
"We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas," the Celtics said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."
The Celtics open the playoffs Sunday in Boston against the Chicago Bulls.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.