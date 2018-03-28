Lakers' Isaiah Thomas to have season-ending hip surgery

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas will have arthroscopic surgery on his right hip, ending his season.

The Lakers announced the decision Wednesday before their game against Dallas. Los Angeles (32-41) already is eliminated from playoff contention for the franchise-record fifth consecutive season.

Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists in 17 games with the Lakers, who acquired him from Cleveland in February. His hip problems also limited him to just 15 appearances with the Cavaliers.

Thomas will have surgery Thursday. The procedure typically requires months of rehabilitation.

Thomas is a two-time all-star selection who will be a free agent this summer. He has expressed interest in staying with Los Angeles, but the Lakers will first attempt to sign two elite free agents to maximum contracts.