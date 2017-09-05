Restaurant and casino owner Tilman Fertitta has agreed to buy the Houston Rockets from Leslie Alexander.

Terms were not released and must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it will be for an NBA-record $2.2 billion US. If confirmed, it would eclipse the previous record set by Steve Ballmer when he purchased the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 for $2 billion.

Sources: Leslie Alexander has agreed to a deal to sell team to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta for NBA record sales price of $2.2B. — @wojespn

The deal includes Clutch City Sports and Entertainment, which puts on shows and concerts at the Toyota Center.

Fertitta will be the team's sole owner, calling this a "lifelong dream come true." He is the owner of the Landry's restaurant chain and Golden Nugget casino and hotels.

Alexander bought the team in 1993 and announced it was for sale in July. He says he has known Fertitta for more than two decades and couldn't have found "anyone more capable of continuing the winning tradition of our Houston Rockets."