Warriors' Kevin Durant becomes 2nd-youngest to join 20,000 point club
At 29, only LeBron James reaches milestone before Golden State forward
Kevin Durant became the 44th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points Wednesday night.
Durant reached the milestone on a pull-up jumper from the left wing at the 1:41 mark of second quarter. The Warriors announced his accomplishment on the main scoreboard and Durant received a standing ovation, shaking his head in acknowledgment while still very much in game mode.
His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAVote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/KOSIrL5jkQ">pic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ</a>—@warriors
The NBA Finals MVP returned from a three-game absence with a strained right calf and scored 25 points in the first half against the Clippers — KD's biggest half of the season. He came in needing exactly 25 points for 20,000.
Extended standing O for Kevin Durant hitting the 20K mark <a href="https://t.co/GfJzfC7uum">pic.twitter.com/GfJzfC7uum</a>—@anthonyVslater
Durant had a four-point play during the second quarter on the way to 14 points in the period, is at 29 the second-youngest player behind LeBron James and the first to reach the 20,000 mark as a member of the Warriors.
