Phoenix point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home Monday, a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him on an interim basis with Jay Triano.
Bledsoe sent a tweet that read "I Dont wanna be here."
I Dont wanna be here—
@EBled2
General manager Ryan McDonough said Bledsoe told him that he was at a hair salon and that's what the tweet was about, that it had nothing to do with the Suns.
But McDonough said he didn't believe that and decided Bledsoe should leave the team. He said he's already received calls from teams about Bledsoe's availability and he planned to answer them. McDonough said Bledsoe had asked to be traded before the season.
McDonough acknowledged his relationship with Watson "wasn't great" and that it is "time for a new voice, a new direction."
Meanwhile, Bledsoe seemed to wake up happy this morning.
Good morning—
@EBled2
