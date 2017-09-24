Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls have reportedly agreed to a buyout, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls and Dwyane Wade have reached agreement on a buyout, per sources. — @KCJHoop

It has long been rumoured that the shooting guard was expected to be bought out after the team appeared to be entering a rebuilding phase with the off-season trade of three-time NBA all-star Jimmy Butler.

According to ESPN's NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, multiple teams are interested in the 35-year-old's services, including a potential reunion with ex-Miami teammate LeBron James in Cleveland.

Sources: Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami are leaders for Dwyane Wade post-Bulls buyout. OKC could become factor too. — @wojespn

In his lone season with the Bulls, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 60 games played.