Skip to Main Content
Ex-Raptors head coach Dwane Casey joins Pistons on 5-year deal: report
New

Ex-Raptors head coach Dwane Casey joins Pistons on 5-year deal: report

Reigning NBA coach of the year Dwane Casey agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Detroit Pistons, ESPN reported on Monday. He takes over from Stan Van Gundy, who was let go along with GM Jeff Bower in early May.

Reigning NBA coach of the year coming off 2nd-round playoff loss in Toronto

Field Level Media ·
Reigning NBA coach of the year Dwane Casey has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Reigning NBA coach of the year Dwane Casey agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN reported Monday that Casey, who was fired by the Toronto Raptors after a second-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, was selected from a coaching pool that also included Michigan head coach John Beilein.

The Pistons parted ways with general manager Jeff Bower in addition to coach Stan Van Gundy. The search for a new coach and a new GM was left primarily to Ed Stefanski, who was hired at the end of the season as a senior adviser to owner Tom Gores.

Van Gundy was head coach and president of basketball operations. The Pistons have recorded just one winning season in the past 10 years.

The club also interviewed former Milwaukee Bucks coach and NBA great Jason  Kidd, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard - a former Fab Five star at Michigan - and TNT analyst Kenny Smith.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us