Canadian rapper Champagne Papi, ahem, Drake brought his A-game as the host of the first televised NBA Awards.

But while he started with a swish ... and a couple of great roasts of Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan ...

The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊



If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX — @NBAonTNT

NBA awards off to a good start. Demar I watch Demar I laugh. #NBAAwards — @Josh_Hill23

He went to the bottom with a questionable joke about slavery.

Yikes, Drake opened the #NBAAwards with a slave joke. pic.twitter.com/9Adtf5qGzA — @devonharipal

So you start the night off with a slave joke.... #NBAAwards — @Mr_JStrickland

But he regained his footing, throwing shade around the room full of the league's greatest stars.

First there were back-to-back shots at Golden State's Draymond Green and Cleveland's LeBron James.

Drake roasting Dray & LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/3eIzcezfPD — @GoIdenState

Before moving on to TNT's halftime crew.

"When you hear the names, Kenny, Ernie, Shaq and Chuck, you think of black excellence... and Ernie." #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/N0Gx3dB5MK — @NBAonTNT

Which prompted this shot from Kenny Smith, a cryptic reference to whether Drake writes his own lyrics.

.@TheJetOnTNT couldn't help himself after @Drake's opening at the #NBAAwards 👀 pic.twitter.com/jNq9smFAOo — @NBAonTNT

And an even sharper retort from the newest resident of Toronto's tony Bridle Path. After all, Drake is no stranger to fake people showing fake love to him.

Shots fired at the #NBAAwards



😂 pic.twitter.com/dWFmfVP8aJ — @NBAonTNT

But outside a later appearance from Nicki Minaj, the evening settled into a typical award show of awkward presentations and clumsy speeches.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook named NBA's MVP1:30

We suspect Drizzy was happy with the night, though.