Canadian rapper Champagne Papi, ahem, Drake brought his A-game as the host of the first televised NBA Awards.
But while he started with a swish ... and a couple of great roasts of Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan ...
The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊—
@NBAonTNT
If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX
NBA awards off to a good start. Demar I watch Demar I laugh. #NBAAwards—
@Josh_Hill23
He went to the bottom with a questionable joke about slavery.
Yikes, Drake opened the #NBAAwards with a slave joke. pic.twitter.com/9Adtf5qGzA—
@devonharipal
So you start the night off with a slave joke.... #NBAAwards—
@Mr_JStrickland
But he regained his footing, throwing shade around the room full of the league's greatest stars.
First there were back-to-back shots at Golden State's Draymond Green and Cleveland's LeBron James.
Drake roasting Dray & LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/3eIzcezfPD—
@GoIdenState
Before moving on to TNT's halftime crew.
"When you hear the names, Kenny, Ernie, Shaq and Chuck, you think of black excellence... and Ernie." #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/N0Gx3dB5MK—
@NBAonTNT
Which prompted this shot from Kenny Smith, a cryptic reference to whether Drake writes his own lyrics.
.@TheJetOnTNT couldn't help himself after @Drake's opening at the #NBAAwards 👀 pic.twitter.com/jNq9smFAOo—
@NBAonTNT
And an even sharper retort from the newest resident of Toronto's tony Bridle Path. After all, Drake is no stranger to fake people showing fake love to him.
Shots fired at the #NBAAwards—
@NBAonTNT
😂 pic.twitter.com/dWFmfVP8aJ
But outside a later appearance from Nicki Minaj, the evening settled into a typical award show of awkward presentations and clumsy speeches.
We suspect Drizzy was happy with the night, though.
Drake knows what it is. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/7b1FTxokPE—
@asiadoesit
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.