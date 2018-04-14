Drake dons Humboldt Broncos jersey courtside at Raptors' Game 1
Rapper points to sky when shown on jumbotron
Drake showed his support for the Humboldt hockey community Saturday.
The Toronto rapper wore a No. 14 white, green and gold Humboldt Broncos jersey to the Raptors' opening playoff game against the visiting Washington Wizards at the Air Canada Centre.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> in the house for Game 1!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBACelebRow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBACelebRow</a> <a href="https://t.co/KTqU6L12kV">pic.twitter.com/KTqU6L12kV</a>—@NBA
Drake, seated courtside, pointed to the sky when he was shown on the jumbotron, to warm ovation from the soldout ACC crowd.
Sixteen people have died as a result of a crash last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi-truck just south of Nipawin, Sask. Another 13 people were injured.
