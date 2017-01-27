The Toronto Raptors will try to end their slump without all-star guard DeMar DeRozan.
The team's leading scorer will be sidelined for a third straight game with a right ankle sprain when the Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Raptors coach Dwane Casey gave an update on DeRozan's status at the team's pre-game shootaround.
"He's still sore, so we're going to make sure we exercise caution as far as bringing him back," Casey said.
DeRozan, who was recently named a starter for the Eastern Conference all-star team, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 115-103 home loss to Phoenix on Sunday after landing on teammate Jonas Valanciunas's foot.
The loss of DeRozan came at an inopportune time, with the Raptors mired in a slump. They enter tonight's game on a five-game losing streak. The Raptors haven't lost six in a row since Dec. 3-12 of 2012.
However, they have looked better in the last two games despite DeRozan's absence, losing by a combined four points at home to San Antonio and on the road at Memphis.
DeRozan leads the team offensively, averaging 27.9 points per game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.