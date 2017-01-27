The Toronto Raptors will try to end their slump without all-star guard DeMar DeRozan.

The team's leading scorer will be sidelined for a third straight game with a right ankle sprain when the Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey gave an update on DeRozan's status at the team's pre-game shootaround.

"He's still sore, so we're going to make sure we exercise caution as far as bringing him back," Casey said.

DeRozan, who was recently named a starter for the Eastern Conference all-star team, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 115-103 home loss to Phoenix on Sunday after landing on teammate Jonas Valanciunas's foot.

The loss of DeRozan came at an inopportune time, with the Raptors mired in a slump. They enter tonight's game on a five-game losing streak. The Raptors haven't lost six in a row since Dec. 3-12 of 2012.

However, they have looked better in the last two games despite DeRozan's absence, losing by a combined four points at home to San Antonio and on the road at Memphis.

DeRozan leads the team offensively, averaging 27.9 points per game.