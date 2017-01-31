DeMar DeRozan's sprained ankle will sideline him for another two games.
The Raptors' three-time all-star was scheduled to sit Tuesday night as Toronto hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, and Wednesday against the Celtics in Boston.
Raptors coach Dwane Casey announced the news prior to tipoff Tuesday, saying there was swelling in DeRozan's ankle after Sunday's 114-113 loss to Orlando.
"Our medical team is going to hold him out," Casey said. "They pulled the plug and told him to take it easy. . . not take it easy but rehab, get it worked on these next couple days."
DeRozan injured his right ankle on Jan. 22 versus Phoenix, then missed the next three games.
He leads the team offensively with 27.8 points a game.
