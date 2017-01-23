Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan will miss at least two games with a sprained right ankle.

DeRozan suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 115-103 loss to Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan (right ankle sprain) is expected to miss the next 2 games. His status will be reevaluated at the end of the week. #wethenorth — @RaptorsMR

Toronto, which has lost three straight games, hosts San Antonio on Tuesday before heading to Memphis on Wednesday.

DeRozan isn't expected to make the trip to Memphis and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

The six-foot-seven, 220-pound DeRozan is Toronto's scoring leader this season (27.9 points per game) and is scheduled to start for the Eastern Conference in next month's NBA all-star game.