Former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse knows what it takes to succeed in the big leagues.

As the head coach of the NBA Development League's Raptors 905, he's now guiding the next generation in the season's most crucial stretch.

The NBA's premier in-season scouting event — the D-League Showcase — is a critical time for players hoping to be picked up by a big-league club for the season's second half.

The Showcase's format has all 22 teams play two regular-season games in front of scouts and front office staff from all 30 NBA teams, and all in the same venue.

Held outside the United States for the first time, the five-day event runs Jan. 18-22 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga Ont., — just 30 kilometres from where the big club plays in downtown Toronto.

The Raptors 905 opened the Showcase with a 135-122 victory on Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Drive. The team's second game is against the Long Island Nets on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET.)

Since the inaugural event in 2005, the Showcase has resulted in more than 50 D-League players signing contracts with NBA clubs.

'Nobody can tell me how these guys are feeling'

Stackhouse, who played in the NBA Finals in 2006 with the Dallas Mavericks, believes his experience will help the Raptors 905 players handle the pressure of the all-important Showcase.

"More so than anything in my life, I've been an NBA player," Stackhouse told CBC Sports. "Nobody can tell me how these guys are feeling. I've played almost 1,000 NBA games. I've got a feel for who these guys are."

"It's a great opportunity not only for the Raptors 905, but for the city of Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area," general manager Dan Tolzman told CBC Sports. "It's a way to show the basketball world how talented the players of the D-League actually are."

Several current Toronto Raptors have suited up for the Raptors 905 on assignment this season, including Lucas Nogueira, Fred VanVleet, Bruno Caboclo and first-round pick in 2016 Jakob Poeltl.

Second-year Raptors guard Norman Powell excelled in Mississauga last season before joining the NBA club for 49 games, even starting three in the playoffs.

Toronto native and current Raptors guard Cory Joseph also passed through the D-League, playing 40 games for the Spurs' affiliate from 2011-2013.

Stackhouse, a two-time NBA all-star, encourages his players to approach the Showcase with an open mind.

"One of the reasons why I had such a long career was that I was able to recreate myself," he said. "It was maybe being a sixth man or just finding a role. Whatever that [role] is, form yourself to be able to fit that role."

'Freedom to learn'

This year, scouts will certainly have an eye on Raptors 905 free-agent point guard Brady Heslip.

The Oakville, Ont., native is averaging close to 26 minutes and 14 points per game.

Heslip set a D-League record with 13 3-pointers on Nov. 29, 2014, and Tolzman describes him as the best shooter currently not playing in the NBA.

A nephew to current Canadian national team coach and former Raptors coach Jay Triano, Heslip was quick to credit some of his success to his uncle.

"Jay has taught me a lot about the professional game," Heslip told CBC Sports. "He's been someone that I can lean on for advice. He's helped me how to be a professional."

Heslip appeared in four games in the pre-season for his hometown Toronto Raptors. Although he was put waivers in 2015, he feels he is ready for another chance.

"This season has been a development for me as a point guard," Heslip said. "Coach Stackhouse has given me the freedom to learn and make mistakes and grow.

"I feel like I have a lot more confidence in my abilities as a point guard."

Stackhouse, who saw the development of Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry as an assistant coach with Toronto last season, agreed that Heslip has stepped up this season.

"He's doing the little things that point guards need to do," Stackhouse said. "Getting into the scrum a little more — not just floating on the perimeter. I think a lot of people had doubts in their minds that he is just a shooter. He has shown that he can run the team."

The French connection

Another Raptors 905 player to watch is 24-year-old Axel Toupane.

Last year, the Frenchman signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets directly following last year's Showcase.



Although he was released after training camp this fall, Toupane felt his best chance to get back to the NBA was with the Raptors 905.

"Stackhouse was one of the reasons why I came back to the Raptors 905," he told CBC Sports. "He's probably going to be a Hall of Famer. It's always great to learn from a player like that."

Hailing from 🇫🇷, Axel Toupane is showcasing his versatile skill set at the #DLeagueShowcase@Raptors905 X @grdleague 2nd HALF: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/uPRoZGaoVe — @nbadleague

Stackhouse, who compares Toupane's game to his own, believes Toupane belongs to the NBA.

"His game is better than last year," Stackhouse said. "Better even than it was at the beginning of the year. It's because he's been so open-minded to coaching. I love Axel, but I would love for him to stay away from here and find an NBA home.

"This is not about putting up numbers and trying to get attention. I tell him all the time. All the NBA teams have their scorers already. They've got their first eight of nine. You've got to try and fit in between nine and 15. That's your goal."