Kyle Korver leaves Cavs following brother's death

Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother. Korver left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa.

Tom Withers · The Associated Press ·
Kyle Korver has left the Cleveland Cavaliers to be with his family following his brother's death. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The team issued a statement late Tuesday night saying Korver's brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday's home game against Toronto.

Kyle Korver, who is in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. Korver played in Monday night's home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver's personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons. The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.

