'I'm not done yet': Chris Bosh shooting for NBA comeback

Chris Bosh wants to resume his basketball career two years after medical issues forced him to the sidelines.

"I've been in the gym. I can still play basketball," Bosh said on ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday. "No, I'm not done yet."

Bosh, an 11-time NBA All-Star, was found to have a blood clot in his lungs in February 2015, bringing his season to an end. He returned in 2016 and was voted to the all-star game before a blood clot was found in his leg in February, and Bosh has not played since.

Bosh failed a physical before the 2016-17 season. With Bosh disputing his status, the NBA conducted a review, allowed the team to place him on waivers and to clear the remaining $52 million US on the contract from the Heat's salary cap.

Bosh, 33, spent seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors before joining forces with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. He has career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Raptors reunion?

The deadline for free-agent signings in the NBA is March 1. Players added after that date are ineligible for the postseason.

"Man, I see all these guys shooting threes and not playing defence. Man, I mean, I got to get some of it," Bosh joked. When asked about his preferred destinations, Bosh listed the Raptors, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.