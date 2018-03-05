Valanciunas, DeRozan help Raptors sweep season series against Hornets
Toronto accomplishes feat for 1st time in 11 years
DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 19 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-98 on Sunday at Air Canada Centre.
DeRozan added eight assists and four rebounds while Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds. C.J. Miles and Fred VanVleet each had 12 points off the bench.
Raptors sweep the season series with Charlotte for the first time in 11 years. They've won 10 of the last 14 meetings as it appears the curse of Gerald Henderson has finally been lifted.—@JLew1050
The victory gave Toronto (45-17) a two-game lead on idle Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors swept the season series with the Hornets winning all four meetings.
Kemba Walker had a game-high 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Hornets (28-36), who have now lost three straight. Framk Kaminsky III added 15 points and four rebounds off the bench while Jeremy Lamb added 16 points.
Charlotte entered Sunday's action 10th in the Eastern Conference, five games back of the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot.
The Hornets cut Toronto's lead to two with 5:11 to play in the fourth, but Kyle Lowry responded for the Raptors draining a 27-foot three-pointer, and Toronto led by at least three the rest of the way.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.