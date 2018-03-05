Valanciunas, DeRozan help Raptors sweep season series against Hornets

DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 19 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-98 on Sunday at Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan added eight assists and four rebounds while Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds. C.J. Miles and Fred VanVleet each had 12 points off the bench.

Raptors sweep the season series with Charlotte for the first time in 11 years. They've won 10 of the last 14 meetings as it appears the curse of Gerald Henderson has finally been lifted. —@JLew1050

The victory gave Toronto (45-17) a two-game lead on idle Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors swept the season series with the Hornets winning all four meetings.

Kemba Walker had a game-high 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Hornets (28-36), who have now lost three straight. Framk Kaminsky III added 15 points and four rebounds off the bench while Jeremy Lamb added 16 points.

Charlotte entered Sunday's action 10th in the Eastern Conference, five games back of the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Hornets cut Toronto's lead to two with 5:11 to play in the fourth, but Kyle Lowry responded for the Raptors draining a 27-foot three-pointer, and Toronto led by at least three the rest of the way.