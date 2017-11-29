Kyle Lowry's season-high 36 points led the Toronto Raptors to a 126-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night.
The Raptors (13-7) have won eight of their past nine meetings with the Hornets (8-12) and improve to 7-1 on home court this season. Charlotte has dropped three straight.
Lowry finished with a career-high eight three-pointers made while shooting 12 for 18 from the field.
DeMar DeRozan rebounded nicely after injuring his knee in a win at Atlanta on Saturday. DeRozan, who finished with just two points in 27 minutes of action against the Hawks, added 30 points in the win.
The Hornets used a 7-0 surge cutting the Raptors lead down to five with 4:42 to play in the fourth, but that's as close as they'd get.
Dwight Howard had a team-high 22 points in the loss while Jeremy Lamb had 18 off the bench and Frank Kaminsky chipped in with 18.
