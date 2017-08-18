The Boston Celtics will retire Paul Pierce's No. 34 during their Feb. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The longtime Celtics forward will be the 22nd player so honoured — the first since 2003.
On February 11, we'll say it once more. #ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/TdsSRxiijP—
@celtics
Pierce was drafted by Boston in 1998 and played 15 seasons for the Celtics. Only John Havlicek played longer in a Celtics uniform. Pierce helped the team win its NBA-record 17th title in 2008 and was named the finals MVP.
Pierce is the franchise leader in three-point field goals, free throws and steals and is the Celtics' No. 2 career scorer with 24,021 points. His number has already been retired by the University of Kansas.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.