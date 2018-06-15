Canada demolishes Panama at FIBA U18, cruises into semis

Addison Patterson scored 26 points and added 10 rebounds as Canada toppled Panama 105-39 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the FIBA under-18 Americas Championship.

Jahcobi Neath chipped in 17 points for the Canadians, who will tip off against Puerto Rico in Friday's semis.

Canada has won four in a row at Meridian Centre after taking three round-robin games and its quarter-final victory against Panama.

The win over Panama also guarantees the Canadians a berth at next summer's U19 FIBA World Cup, which they won last year in Cairo.

The Canadians took control early and were ahead 22-7 after one quarter. A strong second quarter allowed Canada to head into the break with a 56-16 lead.

Canada has never won the U18 FIBA Americas tournament, finishing runner up to the United States the previous two events. But the Canadians finally upset the U.S. in the semifinals of last summer's World Cup en route to an historic gold medal, the first for Canada in a global basketball championship.

The United States and Argentina are in the other semifinal matchup. The medal games are scheduled for Saturday.

The U.S. beat Ecuador 132-55 in its quarter-final, Puerto Rico downed Chile 68-65 and Argentina defeated the Dominican Republic 87-70.