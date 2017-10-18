The Chicago Bulls have suspended forward Bobby Portis for the first eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.
Mirotic suffered multiple broken bones in his face as well as a concussion on Tuesday. He will likely need surgery and is out indefinitely.
The NBA team announced the suspension on Wednesday. Chicago opens the season at Toronto on Thursday.
A 2015 first-round pick, Portis has averaged 6.9 points and five rebounds. He will be allowed to practice with the team while he is suspended.
Mirotic averaged 10.8 points over his first three seasons with Chicago. A restricted free agent, he signed a two-year contract in September that could pay as much as $27 million US. The club holds an option on the second season.
