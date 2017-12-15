DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, and Kyle Lowry recorded the 11th triple-double of his career — 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds — to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 120-87 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Serge Ibaka had 18 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 14, and Jakob Poeltl and Norman Powell finished with 11 points apiece.

The Raptors (19-8) have won eight of their last nine games, and improved their NBA-best home record to 10-1.

Canadian Nik Stauskas scored a team-high 22 points in his Nets debut.

The Raptors dominated Brooklyn (11-17) en route to their ninth consecutive victory versus the Nets. Brooklyn's one outburst came thanks to Stauskas, whose personal 9-0 run to open the second quarter briefly gave the Nets the lead.

But by the time DeRozan drained a three-pointer — his first since Nov. 22 — with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Raptors were up by 27. They cruised into the fourth quarter with a 91-64 advantage in front of a capacity Air Canada Centre crowd that included Toronto FC striker, and new MLS Cup champion, Sebastian Giovinco.