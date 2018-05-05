Bucks consider Spurs' Becky Hammon as bench boss : Reports
A person familiar with the search tells The Associated Press that San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon plans to interview for the Milwaukee Bucks' coaching job.
If selected would become 1st female head coach in NBA
The person requested anonymity because the team does not comment on potential candidates.
A woman has never been a head coach in the NBA. Hammon is the first female assistant in the league.
ESPN.com first reported the planned interview.
The Bucks have said they have a thorough plan and process in place to hire their next coach, but with no timeline.
Interim coach Joe Prunty is also expected to interview for the job after the former assistant led the team to a 21-16 record following Jason Kidd's firing in late January.
