The Brooklyn Nets have waived Toronto native Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
Bennett played in 23 games for the Nets, his fourth team since being the surprising top pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-8 forward spent one season with the Cavs before they traded him to Minnesota in the deal for Kevin Love. He was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves after a year and spent a season with the Raptors in his hometown of Toronto.
The move Monday leaves the Nets with 14 players on their roster.
