March Madness: Loyola continues Cinderella run with narrow win over Nevada
No. 11 Ramblers rally from down 12 points to top Wolfpack
In its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985, Loyola is one win away from an improbable trip to the Final Four.
The 11th-seeded Ramblers kept up their amazing run with a 69-68 victory over seventh-seeded Nevada on Thursday night in the South Region in Atlanta.
With the shot clock running down and Loyola clinging to a 1-point lead, Marques Townes knocked down a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining. He finished with 18 points.
“I don’t care that you broke my bracket." 😂<br><br>-Sister Jean on <a href="https://twitter.com/RamblersMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamblersMBB</a> moving on to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elite8?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elite8</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/MJoMz66wAL">pic.twitter.com/MJoMz66wAL</a>—@marchmadness
The Ramblers fell behind by 12 points in the early going, but got back in the game when Nevada's run-and-gun offence suddenly went cold. The Wolf Pack's final points of the first half came on Cody Martin's dunk with 7:57 remaining. Loyola closed the half on a 12-0 run and pushed out to a 12-point lead of its own early in the second half.
Nevada rallied and it came to the final seconds. Townes hit the big shot to clinch it.
Loyola improves to 31-5 and will face either No. 5 seed Kentucky or No. 9 seed Kansas State in the regional final Saturday at Philips Arena.
The Wolf Pack finishes the season at 29-8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.