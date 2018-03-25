March Madness: Loyola-Chicago crush Kansas State for 1st Final Four berth in 55 years
Ramblers need 1 more win to become 1st No. 11 to ever play in national championship
Loyola-Chicago continued its improbable post-season run, beating Kansas State 78-62 on Saturday night to advance to its first Final Four in 55 years.
Extending its winning streak to 14 games, Loyola enjoyed strong shooting against a Kansas State team which relied on strong defence in the NCAA Tournament.
Led by Ben Richardson's 23 points, the Ramblers shot 57.4 per cent from the field in the NCAA South regional final. Richardson made six of seven 3-pointers.
An unbelievable feeling for the Ramblers 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinalFour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinalFour</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnwardLU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnwardLU</a> <a href="https://t.co/GzjJRpnhEE">pic.twitter.com/GzjJRpnhEE</a>—@marchmadness
Loyola will play in its first Final Four since 1963, when the Ramblers won their only championship. Kansas State was denied its attempt to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1964.
The Ramblers took a big lead of 23 points in the first matchup of No. 11 and No. 9 seeds in a regional final.
As the No. 11 seed, Loyola matches the lowest seed to play in the Final Four. Louisiana State (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) also were No. 11 seeds.
