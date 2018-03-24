March Madness: Kansas narrowly avoids upset to earn another shot at Final Four
Villanova on to Elite Eight after scrambling back against West Virginia
No crazy comeback story here.
Top-seeded Kansas brought at least a temporary halt to the insanity this March, withstanding a wild comeback from fifth-seeded Clemson for a too-close-for-comfort, 80-76 victory on Friday.
Malik Newman led the Jayhawks (30-7) with 17 points in a one-time runaway that got much closer and, quite frankly, won't mean much if KU can't finish the job in the Midwest Region final Sunday.
For the third straight year as a No. 1 seed, KU made its way through the Sweet 16. Getting to the Final Four has been a different story — and the Jayhawks are on the doorstep once again.
As a top seed the last two seasons, Kansas made it through the regional semifinals, only to flop a game shy of the Final Four both times. In fact, this is the sixth time Bill Self's team has been seeded first since winning it all in 2008; the Jayhawks haven't made the Final Four one of those times.
It could've ended Friday.
"We finished the game about as poorly as a team can," Self said. "We know we've got to be a lot better Sunday, but we're really proud and happy to be in the game."
Clemson trailed 62-42 midway through the second half, but climbed to within six with 2:27 left. But thanks to Devonte' Graham's offensive rebound with 1:57 left, the Jayhawks ran almost a minute off the clock.
From there, Kansas overcame a dogged Clemson press just long enough to ensure that the Tigers couldn't pull any closer until the final buzzer. Kansas came into the game a 4 1/2-point favourite.
Villanova downs West Virginia
Top-seeded Villanova beat the press of West Virginia and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Jalen Brunson scored 27 points to lead the Wildcats to a 90-78 victory over fifth-seeded West Virginia. Villanova will play the winner of the regional semifinal later Friday night between No. 2 seed Purdue and third-seeded Texas Tech for a spot in the Final Four.
Villanova trailed by 6 before scoring 11 straight points to take a 65-60 lead with 9:03 remaining. The 2016 national champions led 68-64 before scoring 10 of the next 14 points to pull away.
Omari Spellman scored 18 with eight rebounds for Villanova, which overcame Press Virginia's well-known defensc by hitting 13 of 24 shots from 3-point range.
Daxter Miles Jr. scored 16 for the Mountaineers before fouling out with just over two minutes left. Sagaba Konate added 12 points with nine rebounds.
